SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man suspected of rerouting nearly 100 separate shipments of large amount of COVID-19 tests worth more than $1 million from multiple “COVID Clinic” warehouses to his residence, law enforcement said Wednesday.

Santa Ana police have identified Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old warehouse manager of “COVID Clinic” at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, as the man wanted.

“‘Covid Clinic’ has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels,” police said in the advisory. “Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.”

The total amount of loss is estimated to be $1,000,575.00, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact Detective Wilson at (714) 245-8551.