WASCO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted sex offender’s cellmate is suspected of killing him at a California prison this week.

Scott Gunter was found unresponsive Tuesday in his cell at Wasco State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He died a short time later.

Investigators identified Gunter’s cellmate, Eugene Stroud, as a suspect in the case. According to the Bakersfield Californian, Stroud is 44 years old and has been serving a more than 25-year sentence for several offenses, including charges involving criminal threats, domestic violence and the use of a deadly weapon.

Gunter entered the prison on Feb. 23 to serve a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

The Associated Press could not immediately identify an attorney for Stroud.