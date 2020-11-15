Man shot, killed in LA County after deputies say he pointed gun at them

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who pointed a firearm at them and a passing vehicle in the Inglewood area early Sunday morning, officials said.

A caller reported a man in the middle of the street holding a firearm about 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Van Wick Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a man pointing a firearm at a passing by vehicle, Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told KTLA.

“As the deputies immediately exited their vehicle and told the suspect to drop the weapon, the suspect turned and pointed the weapon at the deputies, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Dean said.

Deputies then quickly worked to render aid to the man, before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the lieutenant.

Dean said a revolver belonging to the man was recovered at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide the man’s name, only describing him as a Black man in his 40s.

No deputies were injured during the incident, officials said.

Video from the scene showed several patrol cars swarming a residential area that was closed off with police tape.

Detectives were canvassing the scene for surveillance video and conducting interviews throughout Sunday morning, Dean said.