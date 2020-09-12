Man freed after spending 19 years in California prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who spent 19 years behind bars for a gang-related shooting is free and his lawyers say they’ll continue to fight to prove his innocence.

Thirty-four-year-old Emon Barnes of Compton was released Friday from a downtown Los Angeles jail. He’d been serving 40 years to life in prison at San Quentin but a judge approved his release last week after prosecutors asked that his sentence be reduced to time served.

Barnes was 15 when he was arrested for attempted murder for a 2001 shooting. The case largely was based on testimony from a teenage victim who later recanted. Read more here.