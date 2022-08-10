PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — A shark sunk its teeth into a standup paddle board off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, according to police.

A man was paddling on top of the board with his dog 150 yards from the Lovers Point Pier when he saw a shark swimming toward him, police said. The man and his dog were thrown into the water from the shark’s impact at 11:30 a.m.

“The shark swam underneath, turned, and bit the paddleboard device. The Pacific Grove resident and his dog were thrown off the board during the encounter. They were able to get back on the board and paddle to shore, uninjured,” the Pacific Grove Police Department wrote.

Emergency officials are clearing beaches and ordering everyone out of the water. Nearby Monterey and Pacific Grove beaches will remain closed until Saturday.

(Photo courtesy Sandra Edwards / Monterey Bay Crime Emergency)

Officials said they have not yet confirmed whether the shark was a great white. “The paddleboard device will be tested to determine the shark species,” PGPD wrote.

The shark encounter happened near the same beach where an ocean swimmer was attacked by a great white shark in June.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, of Monterey, said he was swimming 150 yards from the shore when, “Wham! I was bit ferociously by a shark. It grabbed me and pulled me up and then dove me down in the water.” Three brave good Samaritans heard Bruemmer’s screams for help and rescued the swimmer.

The shark that attacked Bruemmer was never seen again this summer. DNA collected from the standup paddle board could help wildlife officials determine if the same shark was behind the June and August incidents.