A man was pronounced dead after jumping off the Huntington Beach Pier with a woman over the weekend.

Huntington Beach Police have identified the man as Fenton Dee III, 44, from Norwalk.

Police say Dee leapt off the pier with a 36-year-old woman around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night. He was pulled ashore by surfers who had spotted him, according to police.

When emergency crews arrived, Dee was found unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The unidentified woman remained uninjured and made it safely back to shore.

Authorities aren’t sure what prompted the two individuals to plunge off the pier.

The fatal case remains under investigation.