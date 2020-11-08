Man dies after being hit by Border Patrol agent’s vehicle

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle driven by a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the incident happened about 8:40 p.m. Friday when the agent was driving to a spot along the border to investigate reports of people illegally crossing it. The agent’s vehicle hit a man who was lying in the road.

The agent immediately rendered aid to the man until emergency medical services arrived. The agency says the man was first taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center in Palm Springs, where he died.