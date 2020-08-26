Man charged with fatally shooting elephant seal on California beach

FILE – This Aug. 16, 2015, file photo shows elephant seals on a beach at Piedras Llancas near San Simeon, Calif. A man, Jordan Gerbich, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with shooting and killing a protected northern elephant seal on a California beach, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old-man is charged with shooting and killing a protected northern elephant seal on a Central Coast beach.

Prosecutors say Jordan Gerbich faces one count of taking a marine mammal. It’s not known if Gerbich has an attorney.

The seal was found dead from a gunshot to the head on a beach near San Simeon last September. The area is popular viewing area along the central coast where visitors can observe the enormous seals, which can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

The animals are a protected species under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Investigators did not name a possible motive for the shooting.