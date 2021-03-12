Man charged in Yosemite sexual assault

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was given a five-count indictment at a federal courthouse in Fresno following a sexual assault in Yosemite National Park, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Charles Porter, 30, formerly of Chino Hills, was charged with the following: assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking, beating or wounding, said Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, Porter assaulted a victim in Yosemite on April 14 while making non-consensual sexual contact with him in an attempt to sexually assault the victim.

If convicted, Porter faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.