EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle of the interstate, forcing a closure to traffic, according to a Facebook post.

The incident happened Sunday just before 10 p.m., in the area of 66th Avenue and Coliseum Way, according to the post.

“The individual then fled on foot onto I-880 and laid down on the center median between the southbound and northbound lanes of traffic,” the Facebook post stated. “As a result, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) shut down traffic in both directions from High Street to Hegenberger Road.”

The individual was not initially compliant with officer commands, but after an hour, they surrendered.

The individual declined medical treatment, though it was offered.

“This is an active investigation,” the Facebook post stated. “Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (510) 238-3426.”