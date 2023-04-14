Most of Disneyland’s Magic Key passes are no longer available for new purchases just four days after the annual passes went back on sale.

The Inspire Key is the only annual pass available for purchase. The Believe, Enchanted and Imagine keys are available for renewals only, according to the Disneyland website.

The Inspire Key is the resort’s most expensive pass that offers the fewest blackout dates. The Believe Key has more blackout dates than the Inspire Key, and the Imagine Key pass has the most blackout dates and is only available to Southern California residents.

The theme park announced Monday that sales of its popular annual pass would resume on April 11. Prospective annual pass holders had to join an online queue to purchase the pass.

Current pass holders could also upgrade their passes at ticket booths at the theme park.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passport program during a yearlong shutdown of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the Fast Pass program.