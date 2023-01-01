(KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Rio Dell in Humboldt County at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, the United States Geological Survey reported.

According to the USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 and a depth of over 17 miles. The earthquake hit around 9 miles northwest of Rio Dell.

This earthquake comes almost two weeks after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit just outside the city of Ferndale in Humboldt County on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The previous earthquake caused much damage to homes, roadways and businesses in Humboldt County.