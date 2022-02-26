An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck 5.8 miles northwest of Santa Paula at 5:44 p.m., the USGS reported.

The temblor, which had a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 and was reported to be a magnitude 4.1 before a later adjustment to magnitude 4.0, struck at a depth of about 16 miles, the USGS added.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said on Twitter that no tsunami was expected after the earthquake.

People across the Southland reported on social media that they felt the jolt, and renowned seismologist Lucy Jones noted that this quake was similar to another temblor earlier this month.

“M4.1 6 miles NW of Santa Paula tonight is in essentially the same location as the M3.9 on Feb. 11. Both are very deep for southern California,” she wrote on Twitter.

LAX announced on Twitter that “staff is checking the airport following reports of an earthquake but at this time operations are normal and no flights are impacted.”