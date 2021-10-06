Magic Mountain, Universal Studios to require vaccine proof or negative test

A “Welcome Back” sign at Six Flags Magic Mountain is seen on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders on April 1, 2021 in Valencia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — Beginning Thursday, two major Southern California theme parks will begin requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative virus test results from all guests 12 and older.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City Six Flags is requiring it on certain days, while Universal Studios is asking guests to always be prepared to show their vaccine proof or test results.

So far, days that will require proof of vaccination at Six Flags are Oct. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 — all Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. A calendar with the designated dates can be found here.

Six Flags will have free on-site rapid coronavirus testing available on the select days for those who can’t show proof of vaccination or present a test result they got within 72 hours before their visit.

The theme parks adjusted their rules to comply with recent Los Angeles County Department of Public Health rules that require the added safeguards at outdoor “mega events” with crowds of more than 10,000 people.

Six Flags set up its guidelines for days that could potentially attract visitors at the “mega event levels,” officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood says “verification will take place when required based on theme park attendance,” but tells guests to bring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test every time they visit.

On the dates that are designated as mega event days, Six Flags guests aged 2 and older will also be required to wear masks at all times, including while outdoors — except when eating or drinking. On the other days, the masking will only be required indoors.

At Universal Studios, face coverings are required at all times, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Starting Nov. 1, all visitors 18 and older will also be required to show photo identification to enter the park.

To streamline park entry on the days when vaccine proof is required, Six Flags partnered with partnering CLEAR, an app with a free digital vaccine card feature.

The theme park says the following are also acceptable ways to show vaccination status:

The white CDC vaccination card or a photocopy of it. And starting Nov. 1, a photo ID will be needed as well

A photo of the vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device

Documentation of the person’s full COVID-19 vaccination from a health care provider.

Coronavirus test results must be available before trying to enter the park and should include the person’s name, type of test performed and a negative test result. The test must be performed within the 72 hours prior to visiting the park.

Guests who wish to use CLEAR can download the app here, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile and then enroll by verifying their identity and taking a selfie. Users can then add proof of vaccination by uploading their CDC vaccine card, scanning the QR code they got from the state or directly linking to a vaccine provider or pharmacy.

CLEAR users will enjoy expedited entry to Six Flags Magic Mountain, park officials said.