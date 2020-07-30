Los Angeles Zoo’s aged African lion couple euthanized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two African lions that were inseparable companions at the Los Angeles Zoo were euthanized Thursday due to declining health and age-related illness.
The pair, Hubert and Kalisa, were both 21 years old and had lived at the LA Zoo for six years. The zoo says their quality of life had diminished.
Curator of mammals Alisa Behar says the pair lived longer than most lions do, either in captivity or in the wild. Hubert was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Kalisa was born at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, where she and Hubert were introduced.
They were moved to Los Angeles in 2014.