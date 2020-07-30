Los Angeles Zoo’s aged African lion couple euthanized

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 14: A general view of atmosphere at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two African lions that were inseparable companions at the Los Angeles Zoo were euthanized Thursday due to declining health and age-related illness.

The pair, Hubert and Kalisa, were both 21 years old and had lived at the LA Zoo for six years. The zoo says their quality of life had diminished.

Curator of mammals Alisa Behar says the pair lived longer than most lions do, either in captivity or in the wild. Hubert was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Kalisa was born at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, where she and Hubert were introduced.

They were moved to Los Angeles in 2014.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our African lion pair, Hubert and Kalisa. Animal care and health staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the 21-year-old lions today due to their declining health and age-related illnesses. pic.twitter.com/LsAyyMRYHP — Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) July 30, 2020