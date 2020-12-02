Los Angeles residents ‘ordered to remain in their homes’ amid COVID-19 surge

A pedestrian wearing her facemask and holding a cup of coffee walks past a ‘closed’ sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

All residents within the city of Los Angeles were ordered to remain in their homes effective immediately, according to a new emergency order issued Wednesday evening.

The previous “safer-at-home” order was withdrawn and superseded by the new one issued Wednesday, which is “necessary for the protection of life and property in the City of Los Angeles,” the order states.

Many residents were notified with an email and text alert from the city’s NotifyLA System Wednesday night.

The city of Los Angeles sent out a text alert on Dec. 2, 2020.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti held a briefing just two hours earlier but did not mention the new rules.

Non-exempt businesses in the city were ordered to cease operations that require in-person attendance of staff.

However, there is a broad list of exceptions for various businesses and workers deemed essential or exempt.

People may lawfully leave their residences only to engage in defined essential activities.

All travel, including travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit is prohibited.

Those experiencing homelessness are exempt from the requirement to stay in their homes.

Failure to comply with the order will constitute a misdemeanor subject to fines and imprisonment, according to the document. The mayor urged the Los Angeles Police Department and the city attorney to “vigorously enforce this.”

“My message couldn’t be simpler,” Garcetti said in his earlier briefing. “It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.

The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic.



But here's the truth: we're in for a long, hard winter.



As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities.



Hunker down, L.A. We'll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/6TkVsTfPzP — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 3, 2020