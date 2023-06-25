What appeared to be a pizza shop in North Hollywood was really cooking up illegal THC concentrates, authorities said.

The illicit “super lab” was located in the 7300 block of Radford Avenue next to a pet hospital, according to a tweet from LAPD Commanding Officer Lillian L. Carranza.

Photos posted to social media by LAPD show what looks to be a functioning commercial kitchen, but instead of pizza, there were batches of THC honey oil in the boxes and on the cooling racks.

An illicit THC honey oil extraction lab disguised as a pizza shop was busted in North Hollywood on Thursday. (Twitter/@LAPDCARRANZA)

“We’ve heard of secret ingredients, but this takes the pie!,” LAPD posted to social media. “It seems like criminals are getting more creative by the day. From faux vending machines to pizza-making trickery, we are well aware of these sneaky things, keeping our city safe one clever bust at a time. This super ‘pizza’ lab won’t be making any more deliveries!”

Authorities have not said whether anyone was arrested in connection with the illegal lab.

This bust comes after pounds of heroin and fentanyl along with guns and cash were sniffed out of a vending machine by an LAPD K9 on Tuesday.