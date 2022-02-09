Lorena Gonzalez endorses Georgette Gomez for 80th Assembly District seat

Former San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Barrio Logan. Gomez is running to replace former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez in the state’s 80th Assembly district. (Alex Aguirre, KSWB)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Wednesday endorsed former San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez to succeed her in the 80th Assembly District seat.

Gonzalez resigned from her Assembly seat in January for a leadership position at the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, where she will lead the 2.1 million-member state labor federation as its executive secretary-treasurer in July. A special election to replace her is set for April 5.

“Georgette Gomez is brave, bold and big-hearted — and exactly who our community needs fighting for us in Sacramento,” Gonzalez said. “Georgette Gomez has been a lifelong advocate for the underserved. Her values have never wavered and special interests can’t buy her off.

“I know Georgette Gomez will fight fiercely for a better future for working families, women, immigrants and our kids — and that’s why I’m behind her 100%,” she said.

The San Diego Democrat represented the 80th Assembly District — which encompasses the southern part of San Diego and most of Chula Vista and National City — for eight years.

Since Gonzalez’s resignation, Gomez has racked up major endorsements from area labor unions, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and County Supervisor Nora Vargas, among others.

“No one can truly replace Lorena Gonzalez, but her support means the world to me and will mean a lot to voters who know Lorena as a one-of-a-kind champion,” Gomez said. “With working families struggling and worried, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and fight to make life better and easier right now.

“We need leaders we can count on to stand up to the special interests and fight for progress on housing, healthcare and keeping our public schools open and safe,” Gomez said. “My life’s work has been fighting for a better San Diego for all, and that’s what I’ll fight for in the State Assembly.”

Prior to her Assembly run, Gomez was a community organizer for the Environmental Health Coalition before being elected to the San Diego City Council and serving as president of the council for two consecutive terms.

