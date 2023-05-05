A Long Beach man apparently drove 12 hours to Utah to kill his brother and set fire to his home before he died in a shootout with police, authorities said.

The man was identified by the Weber County Attorney’s Office as Jeffrey Roberts, 66. Investigators believe Roberts drove to North Ogden, Utah with the intention of killing his brother, Scott.

Doorbell camera and police body camera footage show the moments leading up to the deadly shooting and the chaotic moments that followed.

On April 27, around 7:10 p.m., Scott Roberts and his wife, Jodi, were eating dinner when Jeffrey arrived at their front door, authorities said.

Jeffrey Roberts, 66, can be seen on the Ring camera of his brother Scott’s home moments after Jeffrey opened fire and killed him on April 27, 2023. (Weber County Attorney’s Office)

In the video captured by Scott’s Ring doorbell camera, a brief conversation between the two brothers ends in gunfire when Jeffrey pulls out a handgun and begins shooting. Both Scott and his wife can be heard screaming.

Jeffrey Roberts is seen leaving the home and returning after grabbing a shotgun and other items from his vehicle.

Neighbors heard the gunfire and called 911 and police were dispatched to the scene.

As Jeffrey started to burn down his brother’s home using road flares, police arrived. Although no video of their arrival is seen in the video, police say he immediately opened fire on them, which they returned, fatally striking him.

Jeffrey Roberts, 66, of Long Beach, can be seen firing upon officers in Utah after killing his brother on April 27, 2023. (Weber County Attorney’s Office)

Roberts was found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol with 23 loaded magazines. A 12-gauge shotgun was also recovered at the scene, along with 150 shells in a bag tied to his waist.

Scott Roberts was shot several times and died at the scene, authorities said. Jodi was also shot and remains hospitalized, according to KTLA sister station KTVX.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home and the roof collapsed, aerial footage showed.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Scott and Jodi’s daughter, Kelsey. In it, she describes Jeffrey Roberts as her father’s estranged brother.

She credited her father with saving her mother’s life.

“My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort,” she wrote.

She added that the fire has left her mother possessionless, with no personal items or even clothing. Any funds donated will be used to help Jodi Roberts rebuild her life, her daughter writes.

Video of the police encounter can be found here. The video may be considered disturbing.