List: Veterans, military members get into state parks for free on Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO — Veterans, active and reserve military members can get into 134 state parks and properties for free on Memorial Day.
California State Parks said veterans and military personnel should be prepared to show a valid military ID or proof of discharge in order to receive the free admission.
The 134 park units honoring free admission this year include:
- Anderson Marsh State Historic Park (SHP)
- Andrew Molera State Park (SP)
- Angel Island SP
- Annadel SP
- Año Nuevo SP
- Antelope Valley CA Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve (SNR)
- Anza-Borrego Desert SP
- Auburn State Recreation Area (SRA)
- Benbow Lake State SRA
- Benicia SRA
- Bethany Reservoir SRA
- Bidwell-Sacramento River SP
- Bolsa Chica State Beach (SB)
- Bothe-Napa Valley SP
- Brannan Island SRA
- Calaveras Big Trees SP
- California Citrus SHP
- California State Railroad Museum
- Cardiff SB
- Carlsbad SB
- Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA)
- Carpinteria SB
- Castle Crags SP
- Castle Rock SP
- Caswell Memorial SP
- China Camp SP
- Chino Hills SP
- Clay Pit SVRA
- Clear Lake SP
- Colonel Allensworth SHP
- Colusa-Sacramento River SRA
- Crystal Cove SP
- Cuyamaca Rancho SP
- Doheny SB
- Donner Memorial SP
- Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch SVRA
- Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine Point SP
- El Capitan SB
- Emerald Bay SP
- Emma Wood SB
- Folsom Lake SRA
- Folsom Powerhouse SHP
- Fort Ross SHP
- Fort Tejon SHP
- Fremont Peak SP
- Gaviota SP
- George J. Hatfield SRA
- Grover Hot Springs SP
- Half Moon Bay SB
- Hendy Woods SP
- Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
- Henry W. Coe SP
- Hollister Hills SVRA
- Humboldt Redwoods SP
- Hungry Valley SVRA
- Huntington SB
- Indian Grinding Rock SHP
- Jack London SHP
- Jedediah Smith Redwoods SP
- Kenneth Hahn (Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook only)
- Kings Beach SRA
- La Purisima Mission SHP
- Lake Oroville SRA
- Lake Perris SRA
- Leo Carrillo SP
- Los Angeles SHP
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- Malibu Creek SP
- Malibu Lagoon SB
- Manresa SB
- Marshall Gold Discovery SHP
- McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial SP
- McConnell SRA
- McGrath SB
- Millerton Lake SRA
- Mono Lake Tufa SNR
- Morro Bay SP
- Mount Diablo SP
- Mount San Jacinto SP
- Mount Tamalpais SP
- Natural Bridges SB
- New Brighton SB
- Oceano Dunes SVRA
- Olompali SHP
- Pacheco SP
- Palomar Mountain SP
- Patrick’s Point SP
- Pescadero SB
- Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
- Picacho SRA
- Pismo SB
- Point Lobos SNR
- Point Mugu SP
- Pomponio SB
- Portola Redwoods SP
- Prairie City SVRA
- Prairie Creek Redwoods SP
- Providence Mountains SRA
- Railtown 1897 State Historic Park
- Red Rock Canyon SP
- Refugio SB
- Richardson Grove SP
- Robert H. Meyer Memorial SB
- Russian Gulch SP
- Saddleback Butte SP
- Salt Point SP
- Salton Sea SRA
- Samuel P. Taylor SP
- San Buenaventura SB
- San Clemente SB
- San Elijo SB
- San Gregorio SB
- San Luis Reservoir SRA
- San Onofre SB
- Seacliff SB
- Silver Strand SB
- Silverwood Lake SRA
- Sinkyone Wilderness SP
- South Carlsbad SB
- South Yuba River SP
- Standish Hickey SRA
- Sugarloaf Ridge SP
- Sunset SB
- The Forest of Nisene Marks SP
- Tomales Bay SP
- Topanga SP
- Torrey Pines SB
- Torrey Pines SNR
- Tule Elk SNR
- Turlock Lake SRA
- Van Damme SP
- Wilder Ranch SP
- Will Rogers SHP
- William B. Ide Adobe SHP