List: These California cities will see a sales tax hike on July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several cities will have a Sales & Use tax hike go into effect on July 1.

Most of the raises were approved by California voters in the Nov. 2020 election, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration said.

The state’s sales tax “applies to all retail sales of goods and merchandise except those sales specifically exempted by law,” according to the administration.

The use tax generally applies to the storage, use, or other consumption in California of goods purchased from retailers in transactions not subject to the sales tax.

Use tax may also apply to purchases shipped to a California consumer from another state, including purchases made by mail order, telephone, or Internet, the administration said.

Here’s a breakdown of where the increases are coming, and by how much:

City/County Prior Rate New Rate Alameda County 9.250% 10.250% City of Alameda 9.750% 10.750% City of Albany 9.750% 10.750% City of Emeryville 9.500% 10.500% City of Hayward 9.750% 10.750% City of Newark 9.750% 10.750% City of San Leandro 9.750% 10.750% City of Union City 9.750% 10.750% San Francisco County 8.500% 8.625% San Mateo County 9.250% 9.375% City of Belmont 9.750% 9.875% City of Burlingame 9.500% 9.625% City of Daly City 9.750% 9.875% City of East Palo Alto 9.750% 9.875% City of Redwood City 9.750% 9.875% City of San Bruno 9.750% 9.875% City of San Mateo 9.500% 9.625% City of South San Francisco 9.750% 9.875% Santa Clara County 9.000% 9.125% City of Campbell 9.250% 9.375% City of Los Gatos 9.125% 9.250% City of Milpitas 9.250% 9.375% City of San Jose 9.250% 9.375% City of Santa Rosa 9.250% 9.250% City of Fresno 7.975% 8.350% City of Eureka 8.500% 9.250% City of Corona 7.750% 8.750% City of Carson 9.500% 10.250%

Fuel costs are also set to increase next week when the state’s gas tax goes up by 0.60 cent. The automatic increase is due to Senate Bill 1, a legislative package that was signed into law in 2017 and incrementally raises the fuel excise tax annually to in part help fund road and bridge repairs.