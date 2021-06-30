List: These California cities will see a sales tax hike on July 1

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several cities will have a Sales & Use tax hike go into effect on July 1.

Most of the raises were approved by California voters in the Nov. 2020 election, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration said.

The state’s sales tax “applies to all retail sales of goods and merchandise except those sales specifically exempted by law,” according to the administration.

The use tax generally applies to the storage, use, or other consumption in California of goods purchased from retailers in transactions not subject to the sales tax.

Use tax may also apply to purchases shipped to a California consumer from another state, including purchases made by mail order, telephone, or Internet, the administration said.

Here’s a breakdown of where the increases are coming, and by how much:

City/CountyPrior RateNew Rate
Alameda County9.250%10.250%
City of Alameda9.750%10.750%
City of Albany9.750%10.750%
City of Emeryville9.500%10.500%
City of Hayward9.750%10.750%
City of Newark9.750%10.750%
City of San Leandro9.750%10.750%
City of Union City9.750%10.750%
San Francisco County8.500%8.625%
San Mateo County9.250%9.375%
City of Belmont9.750%9.875%
City of Burlingame9.500%9.625%
City of Daly City9.750%9.875%
City of East Palo Alto9.750%9.875%
City of Redwood City9.750%9.875%
City of San Bruno9.750%9.875%
City of San Mateo9.500%9.625%
City of South San Francisco9.750%9.875%
Santa Clara County9.000%9.125%
City of Campbell9.250%9.375%
City of Los Gatos9.125%9.250%
City of Milpitas9.250%9.375%
City of San Jose9.250%9.375%
City of Santa Rosa9.250%9.250%
City of Fresno7.975%8.350%
City of Eureka8.500%9.250%
City of Corona7.750%8.750%
City of Carson9.500%10.250%

Fuel costs are also set to increase next week when the state’s gas tax goes up by 0.60 cent. The automatic increase is due to Senate Bill 1, a legislative package that was signed into law in 2017 and incrementally raises the fuel excise tax annually to in part help fund road and bridge repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News