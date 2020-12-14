List: State releases COVID-19 guidelines on youth sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Public Health Monday released updated guidance for youth and recreational adult sports.
This guidance applies to all organized youth sports, including school programs, privately-organized programs and adult recreational sports.
This guidance does not apply to collegiate or professional sports. Sports are categorized by contact (least transmissible to most transmissible):
Low-contact sports
- Individual or small group sports where contact within six feet of other participants can be avoided. Some of these sports have relatively low exertion rates that allow for consistent wearing of face coverings when within six feet of other people.
Moderate-contact sports
- Team sports that can be played with only incidental or intermittent close contact between participants.
High-contact sports
- Team sports with frequent or sustained close contact (and in many cases, face-to-face contact) between participants and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Indoor sports are higher risk than outdoor sports due to reduced ventilation.
Below are youth and adult recreational sports permitted by each county (based on color):
Widespread Tier (Purple)
Outdoor low-contact sports
- Archery
- Badminton
- Biking
- Bocce
- Corn hole
- Cross country
- Dance (no contact)
- Disc golf
- Golf
- Ice and roller skating (no contact)
- Lawn bowling
- Martial arts (no contact)
- Physical training programs (e.g., yoga, Zumba, Tai chi)
- Pickleball (singles)
- Rowing/crew (with 1 person)
- Running
- Shuffleboard
- Skeet shooting
- Skiing and snowboarding
- Snowshoeing
- Swimming and diving
- Tennis
- Track and field
- Walking and hiking
- Outdoor moderate-contact sports
Substantial Tier (Red)
Outdoor moderate-contact sports
- Baseball
- Cheerleading
- Dodgeball
- Field hockey
- Gymnastics
- Kickball
- Lacrosse (girls/women)
- Pickleball (doubles)
- Softball
- Outdoor high-contact sports
Moderate Tier (Orange)
Outdoor high-contact sports
- Basketball
- Football
- Ice hockey
- Lacrosse (boys/men)
- Rugby
- Rowing/crew (with 2 or more people)
- Soccer
- Volleyball
- Water polo
Indoor low-contact sports
- Badminton
- Curling
- Dance (no contact)
- Gymnastics
- Ice skating (individual)
- Physical training
- Pickleball (singles)
- Swimming and diving
- Tennis
- Track and field
- Volleyball
- Indoor moderate-contact sports
Minimal Tier (Yellow)
Indoor moderate-contact sports
- Cheerleading
- Dance (intermittent contact)
- Dodgeball
- Kickball
- Pickleball (doubles)
- Racquetball
- Squash
Indoor high-contact sports
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Ice hockey
- Ice skating (pairs)
- Martial arts
- Roller derby
- Soccer
- Water polo
- Wrestling