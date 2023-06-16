Authorities have cleared terminals at the Los Angeles International Airport that were evacuated after reports of a suspicious item was found on Friday night.

The item, which was not publicly identified, was found around 9:30 p.m. Friday in an area prior to an official TSA security checkpoint.

Passengers in Terminals 1 and 1.5 were evacuated out of caution, an airport spokesperson said. Vehicle traffic was diverted from the upper and lower levels as authorities responded to the scene.

An LAPD bomb squad dispatched to the scene later cleared the package and determined the item was not a threat.

Sky5 images showed traffic was severely backed up for miles on the freeway and surface streets leading to the airport’s arrival and departure areas.

Following the suspicious item’s clearance, staff and passengers were allowed to re-enter the terminals again. Although no flights appeared to be affected, airport officials are still advising passengers to check their flight statuses.

No further details were released.