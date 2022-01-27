Burglary suspect abandons vehicle amid pursuit in downtown L.A.

A burglary suspect abandoned their vehicle while evading authorities during a pursuit in the Los Angeles area Thursday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit around 5:25 p.m. in the city of Walnut, an LASD spokesperson told KTLA. The department believes there may be more than one person in the vehicle.

Sky5 was overhead just after 5:30 p.m. as the driver moved along surface streets in San Gabriel and then got onto the westbound 10 Freeway in Alhambra.

The dark colored sedan made its way through Monterey Park and East Los Angeles, weaving in and out of traffic during rush hour.

The driver then get onto the southbound 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area then back onto the westbound 10 Freeway.

The burglary suspect continued on to surface streets, driving through a turn lane to get past traffic.

Authorities and Sky5 both lost view of the vehicle around 5:50 p.m. but it was soon found abandoned under the 10 Freeway overpass on San Pedro Street.

Check back for updates to this developing story.