Large crowds march across California for George Floyd

Demonstration organizers speak to the crowd during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. over the death of George Floyd. Protests continue throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Demonstrators argue with Bruce Boyer, left, who was using a megaphone to ask protesters questions about why they were there during protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. over the death of George Floyd. Protests continue throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Demonstration co-organizer Sanah Niaci uses a megaphone during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. over the death of George Floyd. Protests continue throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Demonstration co-organizer Alyssa Brown chokes up as she speaks during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif., over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after he was restrained in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Dozens of people gather by the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco Saturday, June 6, 2020, to begin marching across the famous span in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Dozens of people gather by the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco Saturday, June 6, 2020, to begin marching across the famous span bridge in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. People are protesting the death of George Floyd, who died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police on May 25 in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

People and a dog watch from a balcony as demonstrators pass by during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A demonstrator walks in front of California Highway Patrol officer that are blocking the entrance to the freeway during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. over the death of George Floyd. Protests continue throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A demonstrator wipes tears from her eyes during 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif., over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after he was restrained in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A diverse crowd of thousands of demonstrators outraged by the death of George Floyd tied up San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge with the acquiescence of authorities on Saturday, another sign of how their message has resonated even with law enforcement officials in recent days.

Roderick Sweeney, 49, who is black, said he was overwhelmed to see the large turnout of white protesters waving signs that said “Black Lives Matter.”

“We’ve had discussions in our family and among friends that nothing is going to change until our white brothers and sisters voice their opinion,” he said. The large turnout of white protesters “is sending a powerful message. You can see protests are happening around this world, and so I’m hoping change will happen.”

Tow trucks held off car traffic in both directions, and police directed vehicles caught in the middle of the bridge to go around protesters who eventually moved off the roadway peacefully.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Danielle Chetrit, 22, who is white, said she felt compelled to join the Golden Gate march.

“There are no words to capture the level of disgrace that I feel about these senseless killings,” she said.

The strong turnout by people of different racial backgrounds “goes to show that there are people around the world that agree that … we have a certain group that’s really suffering and we need to take care of them now,” Chetrit said.

In Sacramento, Warren Stanley, the California Highway Patrol’s first African American commissioner, waded into a crowd at the state Capitol, defusing tensions after telling protesters that Floyd’s death was “totally unacceptable.”

Live video from The Sacramento Bee showed Stanley spending about a half-hour talking with individual demonstrators after dozens jumped metal barricades and briefly confronted a line of officers clad in riot gear.

In Berkeley, protesters staged a raucous New Orleans style-funeral procession on city streets, replete with dancers and a brass band, to “bury” racism.

In Los Angeles, protesters organized by Refuse Fascism LA took over Hollywood Boulevard, chanting “Revolution, nothing less!” And in San Diego, more than 3,000 people marched downtown while a caravan of 300 cars moved past the state university there.

In Simi Valley, several thousand demonstrators stopped traffic on a major road through the suburban town northwest of Los Angeles. It was there that four white Los Angeles police officers were found not guilty of beating motorist Rodney King, sparking riots in 1992.

On Saturday, marchers there carried signs with messages such as “We stand together” and “Change is now.”

The protest in Simi Valley was organized by two black teenagers — Mikiiya Foster and Alyssa Brown — who grew up in the area and just graduated from high school.

Brown, 18, said her family moved from North Hollywood to the mostly white and conservative suburb about a decade ago in search of better schools and safer neighborhoods.

“Growing up here has been a little rough for me. I have been called the N word, spelled with an A and a hard R,” Brown said. “Because so many kids called me names, told me to be quiet, or that I’m pretty for a black girl or tried to silence me. Things like that is why I speak out, and especially in Simi Valley.”

She said the idea for a march sprung out of a typical FaceTime call between two friends, and she couldn’t have it imagined it “blow up” the way it did Saturday.

“To see there were almost 2,000 people there today, it makes me feel so good,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter how small or how conservative a town is, you can protest and you can do it peacefully.”

In Huntington Beach, a line of police officers separated a crowd of people protesting against police brutality and a group of counter-protesters who waved American flags and signs supporting President Donald Trump. A fight broke out on the side of the counter protesters and police made “a couple of arrests,” Officer Angela Bennett told the Orange County Register.

Demonstrations in recent days have generally been boisterous but non-violent, in contrast to last weekend when some protesters smashed windows, burned police cars and confronted cordons of riot-clad police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Sacramento on Saturday halted a nightly curfew that began Monday and ended its use of National Guard troops who had been deployed to aid law enforcement after many buildings in the city’s downtown were damaged a week ago.

“The peaceful and powerful demonstrations of the past five days have given me confidence that these measures, which we imposed reluctantly, are no longer needed.” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

It was the latest local government to ease or end curfews that resulted in the arrests of thousands of demonstrators. Nearly 4,200 Guard troops are deployed across the state, officials said Saturday, including more than 1,000 in Sacramento and 2,900 in Los Angeles County.

In Los Angeles, City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is working on a plan to handle curfew violations outside the courts, in a way he said “will be designed to be productive, rather than punitive.”

Brian Marvel, president of the rank-and-file Peace Officers Research Association of California, which represents more than 77,000 individuals and 930 associations, on Saturday called for a national police use of force standard patterned after a pair of new California laws that were spurred in part by Clark’s death.

Police can’t operate without community trust that is broken when officers act improperly as they did most recently with Floyd, he said. He said that is why the U.S. needs a national standard “to mandate that all peace officers have a duty to intercede, to raise the bar for use of force training standards for all peace officers.”

Thompson reported from Sacramento. Associated Press photographers Jeff Chiu in San Francisco and Mark Terrill in Simi Valley contributed to this report.