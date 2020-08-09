LAPD searching for girl, 7, and her mother

Ruby Alvarado and her mother, 24-year-old Xyla Aguirre, were last seen near the 3100 block of West Sixth Street in Koreatown around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was with her mother, Xyla Aguirre, as her mother was making a family visit. Police said that neither have been seen since.

Alvarado was described as a 3-feet-6-inch tall Latino girl weighing about 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue dress with the writing “LOL” on the front.

Aguirre was described as a 5-feet-3-inch tall Latino woman weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The LAPD’s Olympic station urged anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call 213-382-6628 or 877-527-3247.