A driver in a work truck led Los Angeles police officers on a bizarre low-speed chase Wednesday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities eventually called off their ground pursuit.

The chase began around 7:20 a.m. with a reported hit-and-run in the area of DeSoto Avenue and Lassen Street, according to Los Angeles Police.

Officers spotted the vehicle and determined that it had been stolen.

The LAPD pursued a pickup truck in the San Fernando Valley on July 19, 2023. (KTLA)

The vehicle, a white work truck with cables or pipes in the back, was also towing a small trailer.

At one point, the suspect appeared to crash into at least one other vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle. The truck then fled the scene.

Traveling on surface streets, the truck traveled at speeds of about 30 mph for much of the pursuit, stopping at red lights and often moving slower than other vehicles on the road.

By about 8:20 a.m., the LAPD had pulled back from the pursuit without stopping the truck or taking the driver into custody.