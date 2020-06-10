LAPD officer charged with pummeling unarmed man

In this image made from an April 27, 2020, police body-worn camera video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, an LAPD officer makes an arrest in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed trespassing suspect in April in an encounter caught on video by a bystander and on this police body camera. Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday, June 9, that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with beating an unarmed suspect in an encounter caught on video by a bystander.

Los Angeles prosecutors said Tuesday that officer Frank Hernandez was charged with assault under color of authority. Video from a witness and cameras worn by officers shows Hernandez hitting the man more than dozen times.

“This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a news release. “In this case, we believe the force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable.”

The man had been camping on a vacant property and left when Hernandez and a partner arrived. There is a verbal exchange between the 28-year-old man and the officer, later determined to be Hernandez, before Hernandez strikes the man several times in the head while screaming expletives, according to KTLA.

Video shows the man crouched down as he asks the officer “What is wrong with you?”

Hernandez’s female partner stands behind him during the attack then places her hand on her fellow officer’s arm before he could throw another punch. The attack lasted about 20 seconds.

The video led to an investigation by the LAPD, and police later released bodycam video of the violent confrontation. The man used a homophobic slur and other curse words directed at the officer, the bodycam video showed.

The man, who is identified in the criminal complaint as “Richard C,” was eventually released.

The officer’s union has condemned the officer’s actions.