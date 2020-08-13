Lake Fire explodes to 7,000 acres in Lake Hughes; mandatory evacuations issued

Crews from several agencies are battling a brush fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest Wednesday afternoon that has exploded to about 7,000 acres.

The so-called Lake Fire was reported near Lake Hughes and Pine Canyon roads about 4:10 p.m. and is threatening structures. Temperatures were in the mid 90s when the blaze began, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in the area of Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and south of Dry Gulch Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Additionally, officials ordered road closures at Pine Canyon Road and Highway 138 as well as Pine Canyon Road at Lake Hughes Road.

National Weather Service officials said the blaze was growing at an “extreme rate in steep terrain.” It was first reported at 50 acres and rapidly grew in size.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed intense flames burning along hillsides and trees as heavy smoke in the area. The blaze is 0% contained

Aircraft were making water and retardant drops over the fire, as firefighters battled flames on the ground. Forest officials said crews are making good progress on the south side of the blaze near the Cottonwood Campground.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said 10 strike teams are responding “as part of a massive resource request to bolster structure protection.”

Smoke could be seen as far as Venice Beach, a photo from Los Angeles County lifeguards showed.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Ventura County Fire Department were assisting in the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Your #AngelesNF is responding to a brush fire near Lake Hughes Rd. The fire is 50 acres with rapid rate of spread. We have a started a second alarm response. This will be the #LakeFire. pic.twitter.com/02H5xWmh7p — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 12, 2020

**UPDATE** #LakeFire has been updated to 400 acres. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 12, 2020

BRUSH FIRE 8/12/20 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF with the #LakeFire off Lake Hughes Road north of Warm Springs. pic.twitter.com/IN9Ce833Uq — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 12, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.