A brush fire burning in Laguna Niguel led to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department calling for some residents to immediately evacuate Wednesday afternoon.

The fire first broke out around 2:45 p.m. in Aliso Woods Canyon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The brush fire was estimated to have burned about three acres when crews arrived on scene.

Orange County was expected to experience light winds Wednesday with gusts up to about 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire prompted mandatory evacuations for residents living near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe. The Laguna Beach Police Department later issued voluntary evacuations for residents in the Balboa Nyes neighborhood of Laguna Beach.

Sheriff’s officials described the fire as “fast moving” and Aliso Viejo city officials said the fire had grown to 30 acres in size.

