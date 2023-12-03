A 27-year-old Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff has been arrested after allegations of an on-duty sexual assault against an adult female inmate surfaced late last month, authorities announced.

Officials said investigators were alerted to the alleged incident at the Century Regional Detention Facility on Nov. 28.

“Sheriff’s custody personnel and Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives took swift action and initiated an investigation into the allegations,” an LASD news release stated.

Deputy Jonathan Tejada Paredes was arrested within 24 hours of the investigation, authorities said.

The 27-year-old was booked at the Walnut Sheriff’s Station on Nov. 29 on charges of engaging in sexual activity with an adult confined in a detention facility. His bail was set at $100,000.

No information was provided on the identity or age of the victim, nor did authorities say whether this was an isolated incident or if there may be other victims.

“The department is releasing this information quickly,” the release noted. “However, this investigation has just started and continues to be on-going.”