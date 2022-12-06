The New Year’s Eve countdown is officially underway at Knott’s Merry Farm. The theme park is inviting guests to a special one-night event, included in park admission, to ring in 2023.

The event will include a special firework display set to start when the clock strikes midnight, live entertainment, party favors and character meet-and-greets.

Park visitors can dance the night away with live music, listen to jokes told by a kid-friendly comedian, enjoy a New Year’s Eve Buffet at Spur’s Restaurant and other activities.

A news release said guests wouldn’t be able to make reservations for the buffet; however, walk-ups are available.

Knott’s will be open from 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the last days of the theme park’s holiday celebrations, which are scheduled to end on Jan. 8.

Potential guests can purchase tickets to attend the limited-time events on the theme park website.

