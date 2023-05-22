FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of a four-year-old boy was found on Monday in the Kings River, the day after his sister’s body was also recovered from the same Fresno County river.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, fire personnel saw the boy beneath the water caught against a tree. A firefighter was deployed into the water and recovered the body.

Officials say the boy was found just under two miles downstream from where he initially went in the water. His sister was found around a fifth-of-a-mile downstream from where they went in.

The identities of the two young victims have not been officially released.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the two were swept away by the fast-moving water in the Kings River on Sunday afternoon. Deputies received a 9-1-1 call just before 2:00 p.m. reporting that the children had been swept away down the Kings River, just below Pine Flat Dam.

“There was a family gathering of some sort and we do know when we got the call there was a family there… Two children did end up in the water one eight-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was found after around an hour of searching on Sunday; the boy was found Monday morning.

Lt. Pursell says the family was having an outing at the river, and were somewhere they should not have been when the children were swept away. The Kings River is currently flowing at 13,000 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS).

“This is exactly why we tell people to stay out of the water. You should really have common sense, you should not have children anywhere near this water today under any circumstance,” said Pursell.

This drowning comes nearly two months after the Fresno County Sheriff’s office closed the Kings River and San Joaquin River.