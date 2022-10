SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — Jury verdicts were reached on Tuesday for the Kristin Smart murder trial, according to a Monterey County Superior Court spokesperson.

Two verdicts from two juries will be read in the courtroom at 1:30 p.m. and reveal the fates of defendants Paul and Ruben Flores.

Smart was a 19-year-old college freshman when she vanished on May 25, 1996 from California Polytechnic State University’s campus in San Luis Obispo. According to prosecutors, a fellow Cal Poly student, Paul Flores, murdered Smart as he attempted to rape her in his dorm room.

His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping cover up the murder when he allegedly buried Smart’s body in the backyard of his Arroyo Grande, Calif. home.

Smart’s body has never been found. It took law enforcement and prosecutors 25 years to find enough evidence against Paul Flores to charge him with Smart’s murder. If he is found guilty, Tuesday’s verdict may finally give Smart’s family the justice they have been waiting for.

The trials were held in Monterey County because a judge ruled that finding unbias jurors in San Luis Obispo County was too difficult. Smart’s 1996 disappearance set off county-wide search efforts.

Kristin Smart

“While the entire community banded together to search for Kristin desperately, Paul and Ruben did not. Ruben tore down missing posters of Kristin showing her smiling beautiful face, called her a ‘dirty slut,’ all while her corpse was decomposing under his deck,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle told the jury in opening statements.

An empty gravesite with tiny traces of blood was found in Ruben Flores’ backyard in April of 2021, according to a forensic archeologist’s testimony. Ground-penetrating radar indicated that someone dug up the body, and moved it, shortly before a search warrant was executed on the property, according to investigators.

“We don’t have a full intact body in this case, but we have her blood. A couple grains of bloody sand … that’s all the Smart family has left of their daughter,” Peuvrelle said.

Paul Flores listens in court on July 18, 2022. (Pool photo by Daniel Dreifuss / Monterey County Weekly)

For the trial’s closing arguments, Paul and Ruben Flores’ defense attorneys said prosecutors never proved that Smart was murdered. “There is no evidence of a murder. Conspiracy theories are fun. But you are here as jurors. This is a sad case, there’s no question about it. It would be nice to say she was angelic, but the reality is she was engaged in risky behavior,” defense attorney Robert Sanger said. “It’s not entirely unlikely that Kristin Smart is still alive somewhere,” defense attorney Harold Mesick said.

In the days after Smart vanished, Cal Poly campus police zeroed-in on Paul Flores because he was the last person seen with Smart while they were walking back to the dorms from a party. Smart’s close friend, Steve Fleming, told police that Paul Flores’ nickname around campus was “Chester the Molester” because of his creepy and overly-aggressive behavior toward female students.