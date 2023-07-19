Check your tickets! One lucky Southern Californian is the state’s newest billionaire after a winning ticket was drawn for Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery.

The winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market located at 1205 Wall Street in downtown L.A. near the Skid Row neighborhood.

The lucky winner is confirmed to be the sole ticket holder across the U.S. to match all numbers for the jackpot, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, July 19 were: 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and red Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot winner is joined by seven other lucky Californians who matched five out of six numbers.

Those players, who hit five numbers without the Powerball, will go home $448,750 richer, according to officials.

All winning California tickets were sold in these locations — La Puente, Los Angeles, Northridge, Hayward, South Lake Tahoe, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.

Wednesday’s billion-dollar drawing is the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

A winner would have two options to collect their prize: as an annuity, where you receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum payment.

Ahead of the drawing, Powerball officials estimated the jackpot at $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million. The jackpot grew slightly to $1.08 billion, officials said during the drawing. At that mark, the jackpot remains the third-largest in Powerball history, but climbs to the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (est. Powerball): July 19, 2023 $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

In February 2022, after months of drawings, A winning ticket for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed by Los Angeles resident, Edwin Castro after he purchased the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.

If you weren’t so lucky this time around, the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players can also have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $720 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The full list of winners and winning prize money totals can be found on Powerball’s website.