It’s a ‘party’: Bears thrive with visitors gone from Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — While the humans are away, the bears will play.

That’s what rangers at Yosemite National Park say they’re seeing on the vast natural preserve, which is typically crowded with visitors but has been nearly empty since mid-March due to coronavirus.

Staff members say they’re not seeing a population boom in animals necessarily, but they are seeing more of them, as the park’s shy inhabitants explore places they don’t typically venture.

Yosemite National Park is home to about 300-500 black bears. Though there hasn't been an increase in their population since the park closure, bears have been seen more frequently than usual, likely due to the absence of visitors in Yosemite Valley. If you tuned into our Facebook livestream yesterday, wildlife biologist Ranger Katie showed us how Yosemite's bear team uses radio collars to track some of the park's bears, and we picked up the signal of a large male bear in the meadow nearby! Shortly afterward, that same bear was caught on camera by one of our volunteers, who watched from the window of the Rangers' Club as it climbed up a nearby tree. The bear sat high on a branch for a little while and then struggled to decide how to safely get back down, making this one of the more entertaining wildlife sightings we've had this spring! Head over to our Facebook page to view yesterday's livestream, and check out www.KeepBearsWild.org for more information about protecting Yosemite's iconic bears! #Yosemite #NationalPark

As the hustle and bustle subsides, Yosemite’s population of 300 to 500 black bears has decided to come out and have a poke around areas they don’t typically visit.

In a Facebook livestream, one ranger referred to the situation as a “party” for the animals.

“They know where to be — (and) when — to eat food,” Ranger Katie explained. For example, it’s typical for rangers to see bears avoiding a particular campground during the busy summer. But when that same area is closed for the offseason, spotting bears wandering around is common.

In the same way, the black bears are now foraging for food or even just basking in the sun in parts of the park they typically avoid. Katie said it will be a bit of “learning curve” when humans return to the park, and the bears are once again forced to share their space.

Yosemite has a variety of online resources for families who want to learn more about the park while they’re stuck at home. Check out their variety of streaming seminars on Facebook and other resources on the park’s website.

