California storm victims have an extra month to file their taxes, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday.

The IRS is offering the extension to individuals and businesses in areas covered President Biden’s emergency declaration, which now have until May 15 to file tax returns instead of April 18.

To-date, the emergency declaration includes Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Other areas could be added later, the IRS said in a news release.

“The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on Jan. 8, 2023. As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until May 15, 2023, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period,” the release said.