LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A massive blaze torched an industrial building in Commerce Friday, sending flames and a thick column of smoke into the early morning sky.

The three-alarm fire at 6501 Flotilla St. was reported at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The single-story business, which is believed to be PCI Industries, was quickly engulfed by flames, and it was not until a little before 5 a.m. that firefighters were able to contain the fire.

An industrial building in Commerce burned on May 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Extinguishing the blaze, however, was proving difficult. Firefighters appear to be holding their ground while letting the fire burn itself out, or at least diminish in size.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.