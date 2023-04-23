A dog peering into a tent with a woman behind them in an indeterminate forest.

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — California is home to countless wonders that offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to sleep under the stars surrounded by natural beauty.

With 280 individual parks spanning hundreds of thousands of acres, there are many things that people can see — from desert badlands and sandy beaches to mountain peaks and lush forests.

Camping at one of the 15,000 sites in these parks is one of the best ways for individuals and families alike to explore these gorgeous lands, but there are only a handful of places that allow the dog to tag along.

For those looking to bring the family pup on the latest outdoor excursion, camping website, The Dyrt, compiled a list of top campgrounds where furry friends are allowed.

Furnace Creek Campground in Death Valley National Park is the top spot for campers and their pups.

The desert park, which is the largest national park in the contiguous United States, in Central California rests on the edge of the Golden State’s border with Nevada. Death Valley National Park is home to a diverse desert landscape, including badlands, salt-flats and sand dunes.

Furnace Creek Campground has large camp spots perfect for both tents and RVs. The site also has fire pits and picnic tables scattered throughout, according to The Dyrt. Only caveat with this campsite: Death Valley is known for its intensely hot weather, so the website said that visitors have to be careful when picking a time of year to visit.

Colorful sunrise over Zabriskie Point in Death Valley, California.

Moro Campground at Crystal Cove State Park came in the second place on the all-time list by The Dyrt.

Crystal Cove is a coastline state park in Southern California, situated between Laguna and Huntington beaches. The park stretches more than 3.2 miles of the region’s coastal backcountry, including Moro Campground.

Moro Campground is pet-friendly and is a great place for all kinds of outdoor activities, according to The Dyrt — from hiking and bird-watching to swimming and surfing. However, dogs must be on a leash at all times, given state park guidelines.

Sunset overlooking Inspiration Point in Crystal Cove State Park.

The full-list of top dog-friendly campgrounds in California can be found below:

Information on the campgrounds and how to make reservations can be found on The Dyrt’s website.

The round-up list of dog-friendly campgrounds in California was created in partnership with Wenzel, a camping gear company for outdoor adventurers and their fur-babies.