Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle 11,000-acre Silverado Fire near Irvine

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Hundreds of firefighters are continuing their battle Tuesday morning against the wind-driven Silverado Fire burning near Irvine.

The blaze had burned 11,199 acres and was just 5% contained as of Tuesday morning, according to an update from the Orange County Fire Authority.

Video showed flames burning dangerously close to homes in the evacuated Foothill Ranch neighborhood about 5 a.m.

Fire crews were at the scene providing structure protection despite gusty winds continuing to blow in the area.

A high wind warning remains in place for areas of Orange County near the fire through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

About 750 firefighters have been called to fight the Silverado Fire, which broke out about 6:45 a.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains at Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads.

Two firefighters were critically injured fighting the blaze Monday, Orange County Fire Authority officials confirmed.

•65% of the first handcrew firefighters body was covered in second and third degree burns.



•50% of the second handcrew firefighter’s body is covered with second and third degree burns. #SilveradoFire — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

“Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers, and we hope they have a speedy recovery,” OCFA Chief Brian Fennessy said. Fennessy described the firefighters’ conditions as grave.

More than 70,000 homes in the Irvine area have been placed under evacuation orders. Another 6,000 Lake Forrest area homes were also under evacuation orders.

An evacuation warning is in place for Silverado, Modjeska and Trabuco canyons along Live Oak Canyon, the Fire Authority tweeted Tuesday morning.

The following areas of Mission Viejo are also under an evacuation warning:

El Toro Raod to the north

Marguerite Parkway to the west

Upper Oso reservoir to the east

Los Alisos Boulevard to the south

No homes had been destroyed in the fire as of Tuesday morning.

(KTLA)

Evacuation centers were established at the following facilities:

Woodbridge High School

Las Lomas Community Center

Turtle Rock Community Center

University Community Center

Quail Hill Community Center

Los Olivos Community Center

Harvard Community Center

Rancho Senior Center

California Highway Patrol officials blocked traffic in the following areas as of Monday night:

Southbound 91 Freeway to the 241 Freeway

Northbound 241 Freeway from Alton Parkway

241 Freeway not accessible from Portola Parkway/Irvine

Northbound and southbound 5 Freeway to the northbound 133 Freeway

Eastbound Chapman Avenue/Santiago Canyon Road closed at Jamboree Road

Santiago Canyon Road from Silverado Canyon Road

The fire prompted school closures within the Irvine and Tustin unified school districts Monday.

UC Irvine also suspended on-campus operations due to smoke from the fire.

All Irvine Unified School District schools will remain closed Tuesday, officials stated on Twitter.

Southern California Edison said its equipment may have sparked the blaze, the Associated Press reported.

The utility said in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission that it’s investigating whether a “lashing wire” which connects a telecommunications line to a support cable may have struck a 12,000-volt conducting line above it.

The Silverado Fire is one of two major fire burning in Orange County Tuesday morning.

The Blue Ridge Fire, which also broke out Monday, has scorched about 8,000 acres in the Yorba Linda area.