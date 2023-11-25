Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in San Bernardino this week.

On Nov. 23, deputies responded to calls from hikers who had discovered remains near Institution and Verdemont Ranch Roads around 9:20 a.m.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the desert area and confirmed the skeletal remains belonged to a human.

The remains were transported to the coroner’s office where “further investigation is needed to determine the identity of the victim and a manner and cause of death,” authorities said.

It’s unclear how long the remains had been there when the hikers came across them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.