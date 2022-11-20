LOS ANGELES (AP) — Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

The remains were found shortly after noon as firefighters continued to cool down smoldering debris, fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement. A canine team that can detect human remains was brought in but did not find any others.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

A firefighter who suffered burns in the blaze was hospitalized in fair condition early Sunday morning with an injury described as non-life-threatening, Humphrey said.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire in a commercial building on the south side of downtown. Flames also spread to combustible contents at an adjacent pallet yard and threatened two other structures.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Humphrey said the building was the site of a previous fire.

Earlier, more than 160 firefighters from the Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale fire departments battled a wind-driven fire in the Sun Valley area of the eastern San Fernando Valley.

The fire spread over more than 2 acres (0.81 hectare) Saturday night, heavily damaged two businesses and jammed traffic on adjacent Interstate 5 before it was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Strong Santa Ana winds brought critical fire weather conditions to Southern California during the weekend. The National Weather Service said the winds were diminishing but fire danger would remain elevated through Sunday.