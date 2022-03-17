A group of Democratic California lawmakers rolled out a proposal Thursday to send a $400 rebate check to individual taxpayers to ease some of the burdens of recent record-setting gas prices.

The plan would pay out $400 to each individual who pays income tax in the state, regardless if they own a vehicle, and effectively would operate as a one-year gas tax holiday, Inside California Politics journalist Ashley Zavala reported. It’s an effort coming in a period when gas in San Diego County has increased in each of the past 23 days and now sits at a record of $5.82 for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline.

Under the proposal, lawmakers would use a portion of the state’s roughly $45 billion budget surplus “to help cover the increased cost of gasoline and the general increase in the cost of goods and services.”

“This proposed $400 rebate would cover the current 51 cents-per-gallon gas tax for one full year of weekly fill-ups for a car with a 15-gallon gas tank,” lawmakers wrote in a formal request to Gov. Gavin Newsom, legislative leadership and budget chairs. “Notably, we believe a rebate is a better approach than suspending the gas tax — which would severely impact funding for important transportation projects and offers no guarantee that oil companies would pass on the savings to consumers.”

In the request, they wrote it is important every taxpayer get the rebate because “they too have seen their living expenses increase due at least in part to the increased cost of gasoline.” Zavala tweeted that it may not be the only form of relief for Californians coming from the legislature in the time to come, particularly for low and middle-income earners.

They also note it is separate from the proposed tax rebate floated by Newsom this month in his State of the State address, according to Zavala.

“Working legislative leadership, I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices,” Newsom said in the speech. A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor was looking to move on it “quickly.”

It’s not immediately clear when Californians could see relief from either of the proposals on the table.

The high gas prices have been a major discussion in the U.S. in recent weeks. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden tweeted that gas prices should be decreasing along with oil prices.

“Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31,” the president said in a tweet. “Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

But Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association disagreed, telling FOX 5 that high prices are an issue of supply and demand.

“We understand there’s gonna be tweets and political maneuvers, but the bottom line is the markets dictate the price at the pump,” Slagle said Wednesday.

This week, San Diego County became the first county in California to openly push for temporarily suspending the state’s gax tax. The vote came at the urging of Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, who argue that suspending the tax — which pays into critical transportation costs such as road maintenance and repairs — would bring down the cost of fuel for drivers at the pumps.

“It’s inexcusable to see the pictures of the gas signs at $6 and $7,” Desmond said Tuesday.

It signals that supervisors will send a request up to Sacramento, but they don’t have the authority to cancel out the tax on their own. The push for the request was approved unanimously, including by Chair Nathan Fletcher who expressed concern that gas companies actually would cut prices back.

“You can come in and cut the gas tax and they could keep the price of gas the same or raise it even more,” Fletcher said.

FOX 5’s Kasia Gregorczyk and Kelsey Christensen contributed to this report.