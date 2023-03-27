Home prices edged higher in Southern California last month, marking the first increase since the spring of last year, according to new data from the California Association of Realtors.

The median sale price of existing homes in the region was $745,000 in February, a month-over-month increase of 0.9%. The increase can largely be attributed to higher prices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties were down month-over-month, data showed.

Southern California Median Home Prices

County February 2023 January 2023 February 2022 Month-over-month price change Year-over-year price change Los Angeles $726,870 $778,540 $773,490 -6.6% -6.0% Orange $1,159,000 $1,194,500 $1,260,000 -3.0% -8.0% Riverside $595,000 $585,000 $605,030 1.7% -1.7% San Bernardino $466,500 $446,900 $450,000 4.4% 3.7% San Diego $875,000 $824,950 $888,000 6.1% -1.5% Ventura $805,000 $815,000 $887,500 -1.2% -9.3% California Association of Realtors

Home prices in Southern California had been in a freefall for eight straight months dating back to May 2022 when they reached a record high of $845,000.

Statewide, the median home price was $735,480 in February, down 2.1% month-over-month and well below the record of $900,000 in May of last year.

There are also indications that home sales in California are starting to pick up again thanks to stabilizing mortgage rates.

The CAR says sales of existing single-family homes climbed by more than 17% statewide and more than 9% in Southern California in February.