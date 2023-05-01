Hollywood writers are now set to strike Tuesday as talks between the Writer’s Guild of America the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers concluded tonight without an agreement.

This will be the first WGA strike in more than 10 years with more than 11,000 television and film writers expected to walk off the job.

“You’re going to see picket signs going up in front of studios, in front of various other offices, as well as you’re going to start seeing a number of shows shut down instantly,” Deadline Hollywood Senior Editor Dominic Patten told KTLA.

WGA and AMPTP have been in talks for more than a month, with writers pushing for better base pay and an increase in residual money, saying that half of all writers are currently earning scale – the bare minimum of their contract. They also want higher contributions to their pension plan and health fund. Television and film executives, on the other hand, say they are still recovering from pandemic losses and have put a lot of money into streaming content.

“The decision (to strike) was made following six weeks of negotiating with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Brothers, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony under the umbrella of the AMPTP,” the WGA said in a statement. Though our Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing.”

WGA’s negotiating committee unanimously rejected the AMPTP’s final offer and recommended to the WGAW Board and WGAE Council that a strike order be issued, the statement continued.

“The studios who have been making billions and billions and billions, they say they can’t do it. ‘We’re cutting jobs, we’re cutting content,’ but of course, a lot of that is to please Wall Street and their stock. These are still very profitable companies,” Patten said.

Viewing audiences will see an almost impact with late-night shows in reruns starting Tuesday. If it drags on, scripted shows will be affected, and next season’s network shows could be delayed or canceled.