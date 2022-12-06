Some is seen holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — Are you thinking about gifting friends and family with Scratchers this holiday season? If so, the California Lottery is asking players to gift responsibly.

Scratchers can be a suspenseful and fun way to spread cheer with the luckiest cashing in for prizes big and small. However, the California Lottery is reminding gift givers that only those age 18 and older are allowed to scratch for chance this season.

“Even though all our games – particularly our holiday-themed Scratchers tickets – are fun and designed to bring joy this holiday season, it is illegal for anyone younger than 18 to play any form of lottery in our state,” said California Lottery Director Alva V. Johnson.

Santa himself should only use Scratchers as stocking stuffers for adults.

The California Lottery said in a press release that it’s partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors to raise awareness about the issue of youth gambling.

More information about the National Council on Problem Gambling’s gift responsibly campaign can be found here.

The California Lottery also encouraged players not to spend more than they can afford this holiday season.

For those who are of age, good luck!