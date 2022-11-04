The hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday morning.

The group, comprised of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, began performing together in the 80s and is most known for songs like “Push It,” “Whatta Man,” and “None of Your Business.”

Salt-N-Pepa also won a Grammy award in 1995 in the“Best rap Performance by a Duo or Group” category for their song “None of Your Business,” the Grammy website said.

The dedication ceremony marked the first time the group was seen in public together since Roper left the group in 2019 and sued Denton and James for “unpaid royalties, multiple breaches of contract and fraud,” E! News reported.

In December 2019, the case was dismissed with prejudice, which means that Roper can’t refile her claims, according to court documents.

The trio received the 2,738th star on the iconic sidewalk. The star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., adjacent to Amoeba Music on the iconic sidewalk, a press release said.