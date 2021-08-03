Hiker killed by lightning strike in Northern California

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker from Fresno has been fatally struck by lightning in the Northern California mountains while trying to take cover during a storm.

Fresno County authorities say 37-year-old Nicholas Torchia was electrocuted Friday afternoon in a remote area near the John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada.

The county Sheriff’s Office says Torchia took cover by leaning against a tree that was struck by lightning. Torchia fell to the ground.

A doctor and nurse on the trail gave him CPR but he died. Authorities say lightning-caused deaths are rare in California.

