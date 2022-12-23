The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from California using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

#25. Speedway Stout

– Rating: 4.38 (7,255 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#24. Monsters’ Park – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Espresso Macaroon Edition

– Rating: 4.55 (32 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.20%

– Brewery: Modern Times Beer

#23. Box Set Track #10 – Bat Out Of Hell

– Rating: 4.4 (1,138 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.50%

– Brewery: The Lost Abbey

#22. Chaos Grid – The Final Course

– Rating: 4.55 (38 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.90%

– Brewery: Modern Times Beer

#21. Speedway Stout – Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee

– Rating: 4.44 (665 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#20. Vastness Of Space – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.51 (87 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.00%

– Brewery: Cellarmaker Brewing Co.

#19. Fyodor

– Rating: 4.45 (1,425 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.10%

– Brewery: Stone Brewing

#18. Imperial Eclipse Stout – Elijah Craig (12 Year)

– Rating: 4.46 (2,041 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.90%

– Brewery: FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

#17. PNC Imperial Buckwheat Stout

– Rating: 4.49 (525 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.70%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#16. Space Trace

– Rating: 4.5 (403 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.10%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#15. Mocha Wednesday

– Rating: 4.49 (1,491 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.90%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#14. Reaction State

– Rating: 4.52 (212 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.80%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#13. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 (2,002 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#12. Ground State

– Rating: 4.51 (671 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.40%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#11. Modem Tones – Bourbon Barrel-Aged – Vanilla

– Rating: 4.55 (137 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.40%

– Brewery: Modern Times Beer

#10. Grey Monday

– Rating: 4.51 (1,924 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.90%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#9. Speedway Stout – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.52 (2,342 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.30%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#8. Parabajava

– Rating: 4.53 (926 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.00%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#7. Fundamental Forces

– Rating: 4.55 (284 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 16.20%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

#6. Chocolate Rain

– Rating: 4.53 (2,868 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.60%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#5. Black Tuesday

– Rating: 4.54 (4,188 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 19.50%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#4. Black Tuesday – Reserve

– Rating: 4.57 (339 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 20.50%

– Brewery: The Bruery

#3. Parabola

– Rating: 4.61 (7,187 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

#2. Speedway Stout – Vietnamese Coffee – Bourbon-Barrel Aged

– Rating: 4.65 (994 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 14.20%

– Brewery: AleSmith Brewing Company

#1. Fundamental Observation

– Rating: 4.68 (1,530 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.00%

– Brewery: Bottle Logic Brewing

