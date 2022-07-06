The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in California.
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Trinity County
– Median household income: $41,780
— 46.9% below state average, 35.7% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%
— #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
— #2,674 highest among all counties nationwide
Cbl62 // Wikicommons
#57. Imperial County
– Median household income: $46,222
— 41.2% below state average, 28.9% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%
— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%
— #2,308 highest among all counties nationwide
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons
#56. Siskiyou County
– Median household income: $47,403
— 39.7% below state average, 27.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
— #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
— #2,195 highest among all counties nationwide
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons
#55. Tehama County
– Median household income: $48,895
— 37.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
— #2,059 highest among all counties nationwide
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons
#54. Humboldt County
– Median household income: $49,235
— 37.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%
— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
— #2,020 highest among all counties nationwide
CFang // Wikimedia Commons
#53. Lake County
– Median household income: $49,254
— 37.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%
— #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
— #2,017 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#52. Del Norte County
– Median household income: $49,981
— 36.5% below state average, 23.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%
— #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #1,940 highest among all counties nationwide
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons
#51. Mariposa County
– Median household income: $50,960
— 35.2% below state average, 21.6% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
— #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%
— #1,831 highest among all counties nationwide
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Modoc County
– Median household income: $51,250
— 34.9% below state average, 21.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
— #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
— #1,787 highest among all counties nationwide
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Glenn County
– Median household income: $51,682
— 34.3% below state average, 20.5% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 19.9%
— #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%
— #1,726 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#48. Sierra County
– Median household income: $52,103
— 33.8% below state average, 19.8% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
— #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
— #1,658 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#47. Tulare County
– Median household income: $52,534
— 33.2% below state average, 19.2% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
— #1,251 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%
— #1,596 highest among all counties nationwide
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Mendocino County
– Median household income: $52,915
— 32.7% below state average, 18.6% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
— #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #1,561 highest among all counties nationwide
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#45. Kern County
– Median household income: $54,851
— 30.3% below state average, 15.6% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%
— #968 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
— #1,361 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#44. Butte County
– Median household income: $54,972
— 30.1% below state average, 15.4% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 25.9%
— #781 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
— #1,345 highest among all counties nationwide
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Merced County
– Median household income: $56,330
— 28.4% below state average, 13.3% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
— #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
— #1,219 highest among all counties nationwide
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Lassen County
– Median household income: $56,971
— 27.6% below state average, 12.3% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
— #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#41. Fresno County
– Median household income: $57,109
— 27.4% below state average, 12.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%
— #763 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%
— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#40. Shasta County
– Median household income: $57,139
— 27.4% below state average, 12.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%
— #932 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
— #1,144 highest among all counties nationwide
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Plumas County
– Median household income: $57,233
— 27.3% below state average, 11.9% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 26.5%
— #733 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
— #1,131 highest among all counties nationwide
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Inyo County
– Median household income: $59,296
— 24.6% below state average, 8.8% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 23.4%
— #1,072 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
— #959 highest among all counties nationwide
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Yuba County
– Median household income: $59,424
— 24.5% below state average, 8.6% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 26.7%
— #717 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
— #950 highest among all counties nationwide
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Colusa County
– Median household income: $59,427
— 24.5% below state average, 8.6% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
— #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%
— #949 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Tuolumne County
– Median household income: $60,509
— 23.1% below state average, 6.9% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 28.7%
— #564 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #852 highest among all counties nationwide
Armona // Wikicommons
#34. Kings County
– Median household income: $61,556
— 21.8% below state average, 5.3% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
— #897 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
— #784 highest among all counties nationwide
Public Domain
#33. Madera County
– Median household income: $61,924
— 21.3% below state average, 4.7% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%
— #767 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%
— #751 highest among all counties nationwide
Public Domain
#32. Stanislaus County
– Median household income: $62,873
— 20.1% below state average, 3.3% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
— #584 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
— #696 highest among all counties nationwide
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#31. Sutter County
– Median household income: $63,502
— 19.3% below state average, 2.3% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 29.0%
— #547 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
— #665 highest among all counties nationwide
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Mono County
– Median household income: $64,924
— 17.5% below state average, 0.1% below national average
– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
— #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
— #583 highest among all counties nationwide
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Amador County
– Median household income: $65,187
— 17.1% below state average, 0.3% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%
— #587 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
— #568 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#28. San Bernardino County
– Median household income: $65,761
— 16.4% below state average, 1.2% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 30.2%
— #473 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%
— #533 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#27. Calaveras County
– Median household income: $67,054
— 14.8% below state average, 3.2% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
— #505 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
— #488 highest among all counties nationwide
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Nevada County
– Median household income: $68,333
— 13.1% below state average, 5.1% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 33.4%
— #340 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
— #431 highest among all counties nationwide
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#25. San Joaquin County
– Median household income: $68,628
— 12.8% below state average, 5.6% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 33.1%
— #346 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #423 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#24. Sacramento County
– Median household income: $70,684
— 10.2% below state average, 8.8% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 34.2%
— #306 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%
— #358 highest among all counties nationwide
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#23. Riverside County
– Median household income: $70,732
— 10.1% below state average, 8.8% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 34.5%
— #294 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%
— #356 highest among all counties nationwide
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#22. Los Angeles County
– Median household income: $71,358
— 9.3% below state average, 9.8% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 35.6%
— #266 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
— #344 highest among all counties nationwide
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Yolo County
– Median household income: $73,746
— 6.3% below state average, 13.5% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 37.6%
— #223 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #281 highest among all counties nationwide
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#20. Monterey County
– Median household income: $76,943
— 2.2% below state average, 18.4% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 36.5%
— #247 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%
— #228 highest among all counties nationwide
Basar // Wikicommons
#19. San Luis Obispo County
– Median household income: $77,948
— 0.9% below state average, 19.9% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 38.4%
— #204 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%
— #216 highest among all counties nationwide
Pixabay
#18. Santa Barbara County
– Median household income: $78,925
— 0.3% above state average, 21.4% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 39.3%
— #183 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
— #210 highest among all counties nationwide
SD Dirk // Flickr
#17. San Diego County
– Median household income: $82,426
— 4.8% above state average, 26.8% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 41.4%
— #146 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
— #168 highest among all counties nationwide
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons
#16. El Dorado County
– Median household income: $83,710
— 6.4% above state average, 28.8% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 42.4%
— #127 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%
— #148 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#15. Solano County
– Median household income: $84,638
— 7.6% above state average, 30.2% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 41.4%
— #144 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%
— #138 highest among all counties nationwide
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Alpine County
– Median household income: $85,750
— 9.0% above state average, 31.9% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 42.9%
— #118 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 2.8%
— #126 highest among all counties nationwide
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons
#13. San Benito County
– Median household income: $85,808
— 9.1% above state average, 32.0% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 43.0%
— #116 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%
— #124 highest among all counties nationwide
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons
#12. Sonoma County
– Median household income: $86,173
— 9.5% above state average, 32.6% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 42.5%
— #125 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%
— #121 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#11. Ventura County
– Median household income: $89,295
— 13.5% above state average, 37.4% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 44.5%
— #95 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%
— #98 highest among all counties nationwide
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#10. Santa Cruz County
– Median household income: $89,986
— 14.4% above state average, 38.5% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 45.8%
— #84 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
— #93 highest among all counties nationwide
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons
#9. Napa County
– Median household income: $92,219
— 17.2% above state average, 41.9% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 46.8%
— #71 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%
— #79 highest among all counties nationwide
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Placer County
– Median household income: $93,677
— 19.1% above state average, 44.1% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 46.7%
— #73 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
— #73 highest among all counties nationwide
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Orange County
– Median household income: $94,441
— 20.0% above state average, 45.3% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 47.4%
— #68 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%
— #68 highest among all counties nationwide
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Contra Costa County
– Median household income: $103,997
— 32.2% above state average, 60.0% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 51.9%
— #37 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%
— #37 highest among all counties nationwide
Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Alameda County
– Median household income: $104,888
— 33.3% above state average, 61.4% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 52.2%
— #32 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%
— #32 highest among all counties nationwide
Canva
#4. San Francisco County
– Median household income: $119,136
— 51.4% above state average, 83.3% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 56.2%
— #19 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
— #12 highest among all counties nationwide
Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Marin County
– Median household income: $121,671
— 54.7% above state average, 87.2% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 57.7%
— #12 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%
— #8 highest among all counties nationwide
Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons
#2. San Mateo County
– Median household income: $128,091
— 62.8% above state average, 97.1% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 60.5%
— #6 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%
— #4 highest among all counties nationwide
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#1. Santa Clara County
– Median household income: $130,890
— 66.4% above state average, 101.4% above national average
– Households earning over $100k: 61.3%
— #4 highest among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%
— #3 highest among all counties nationwide