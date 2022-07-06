A view of San Diego’s East Village and the surrounding area from Drone 5. Photo: Aaron Eudaley

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in California.

You may also like: Best places to live in California

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#58. Trinity County

– Median household income: $41,780

— 46.9% below state average, 35.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,482 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%

— #2,674 highest among all counties nationwide

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#57. Imperial County

– Median household income: $46,222

— 41.2% below state average, 28.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

— #2,308 highest among all counties nationwide

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#56. Siskiyou County

– Median household income: $47,403

— 39.7% below state average, 27.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #2,195 highest among all counties nationwide

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#55. Tehama County

– Median household income: $48,895

— 37.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #2,059 highest among all counties nationwide

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Humboldt County

– Median household income: $49,235

— 37.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #2,020 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#53. Lake County

– Median household income: $49,254

— 37.4% below state average, 24.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

— #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #2,017 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#52. Del Norte County

– Median household income: $49,981

— 36.5% below state average, 23.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,281 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #1,940 highest among all counties nationwide

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#51. Mariposa County

– Median household income: $50,960

— 35.2% below state average, 21.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,933 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,831 highest among all counties nationwide

Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Modoc County

– Median household income: $51,250

— 34.9% below state average, 21.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

— #2,606 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #1,787 highest among all counties nationwide

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Glenn County

– Median household income: $51,682

— 34.3% below state average, 20.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.9%

— #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,726 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in California

Canva

#48. Sierra County

– Median household income: $52,103

— 33.8% below state average, 19.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,225 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,658 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#47. Tulare County

– Median household income: $52,534

— 33.2% below state average, 19.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,251 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,596 highest among all counties nationwide

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Mendocino County

– Median household income: $52,915

— 32.7% below state average, 18.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #1,039 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,561 highest among all counties nationwide

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#45. Kern County

– Median household income: $54,851

— 30.3% below state average, 15.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #968 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,361 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#44. Butte County

– Median household income: $54,972

— 30.1% below state average, 15.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

— #781 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,345 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in California

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Merced County

– Median household income: $56,330

— 28.4% below state average, 13.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,219 highest among all counties nationwide

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Lassen County

– Median household income: $56,971

— 27.6% below state average, 12.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,216 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#41. Fresno County

– Median household income: $57,109

— 27.4% below state average, 12.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #763 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#40. Shasta County

– Median household income: $57,139

— 27.4% below state average, 12.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,144 highest among all counties nationwide

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Plumas County

– Median household income: $57,233

— 27.3% below state average, 11.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.5%

— #733 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,131 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in California

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Inyo County

– Median household income: $59,296

— 24.6% below state average, 8.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.4%

— #1,072 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #959 highest among all counties nationwide

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Yuba County

– Median household income: $59,424

— 24.5% below state average, 8.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

— #717 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #950 highest among all counties nationwide

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Colusa County

– Median household income: $59,427

— 24.5% below state average, 8.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

— #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #949 highest among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tuolumne County

– Median household income: $60,509

— 23.1% below state average, 6.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.7%

— #564 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #852 highest among all counties nationwide

Armona // Wikicommons

#34. Kings County

– Median household income: $61,556

— 21.8% below state average, 5.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #897 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #784 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California

Public Domain

#33. Madera County

– Median household income: $61,924

— 21.3% below state average, 4.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.1%

— #767 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #751 highest among all counties nationwide

Public Domain

#32. Stanislaus County

– Median household income: $62,873

— 20.1% below state average, 3.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #584 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #696 highest among all counties nationwide

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#31. Sutter County

– Median household income: $63,502

— 19.3% below state average, 2.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.0%

— #547 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #665 highest among all counties nationwide

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mono County

– Median household income: $64,924

— 17.5% below state average, 0.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #1,051 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #583 highest among all counties nationwide

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Amador County

– Median household income: $65,187

— 17.1% below state average, 0.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #587 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #568 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties in California where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

Canva

#28. San Bernardino County

– Median household income: $65,761

— 16.4% below state average, 1.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.2%

— #473 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #533 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#27. Calaveras County

– Median household income: $67,054

— 14.8% below state average, 3.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

— #505 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #488 highest among all counties nationwide

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Nevada County

– Median household income: $68,333

— 13.1% below state average, 5.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.4%

— #340 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #431 highest among all counties nationwide

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#25. San Joaquin County

– Median household income: $68,628

— 12.8% below state average, 5.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.1%

— #346 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #423 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#24. Sacramento County

– Median household income: $70,684

— 10.2% below state average, 8.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.2%

— #306 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #358 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#23. Riverside County

– Median household income: $70,732

— 10.1% below state average, 8.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.5%

— #294 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #356 highest among all counties nationwide

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles County

– Median household income: $71,358

— 9.3% below state average, 9.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.6%

— #266 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #344 highest among all counties nationwide

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Yolo County

– Median household income: $73,746

— 6.3% below state average, 13.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 37.6%

— #223 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #281 highest among all counties nationwide

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#20. Monterey County

– Median household income: $76,943

— 2.2% below state average, 18.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.5%

— #247 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #228 highest among all counties nationwide

Basar // Wikicommons

#19. San Luis Obispo County

– Median household income: $77,948

— 0.9% below state average, 19.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.4%

— #204 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #216 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in California

Pixabay

#18. Santa Barbara County

– Median household income: $78,925

— 0.3% above state average, 21.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 39.3%

— #183 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #210 highest among all counties nationwide

SD Dirk // Flickr

#17. San Diego County

– Median household income: $82,426

— 4.8% above state average, 26.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.4%

— #146 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #168 highest among all counties nationwide

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#16. El Dorado County

– Median household income: $83,710

— 6.4% above state average, 28.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.4%

— #127 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #148 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#15. Solano County

– Median household income: $84,638

— 7.6% above state average, 30.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.4%

— #144 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

— #138 highest among all counties nationwide

Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Alpine County

– Median household income: $85,750

— 9.0% above state average, 31.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.9%

— #118 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 2.8%

— #126 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest rated beer in California

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#13. San Benito County

– Median household income: $85,808

— 9.1% above state average, 32.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 43.0%

— #116 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

— #124 highest among all counties nationwide

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#12. Sonoma County

– Median household income: $86,173

— 9.5% above state average, 32.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.5%

— #125 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #121 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#11. Ventura County

– Median household income: $89,295

— 13.5% above state average, 37.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 44.5%

— #95 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.8%

— #98 highest among all counties nationwide

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#10. Santa Cruz County

– Median household income: $89,986

— 14.4% above state average, 38.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 45.8%

— #84 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #93 highest among all counties nationwide

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#9. Napa County

– Median household income: $92,219

— 17.2% above state average, 41.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 46.8%

— #71 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #79 highest among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Immigrant farmworkers stand up: A major civil rights moment in California

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Placer County

– Median household income: $93,677

— 19.1% above state average, 44.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 46.7%

— #73 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%

— #73 highest among all counties nationwide

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Orange County

– Median household income: $94,441

— 20.0% above state average, 45.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 47.4%

— #68 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #68 highest among all counties nationwide

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Contra Costa County

– Median household income: $103,997

— 32.2% above state average, 60.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 51.9%

— #37 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

— #37 highest among all counties nationwide

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Alameda County

– Median household income: $104,888

— 33.3% above state average, 61.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 52.2%

— #32 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #32 highest among all counties nationwide

Canva

#4. San Francisco County

– Median household income: $119,136

— 51.4% above state average, 83.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 56.2%

— #19 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #12 highest among all counties nationwide

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Marin County

– Median household income: $121,671

— 54.7% above state average, 87.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 57.7%

— #12 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #8 highest among all counties nationwide

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Mateo County

– Median household income: $128,091

— 62.8% above state average, 97.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 60.5%

— #6 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

— #4 highest among all counties nationwide

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#1. Santa Clara County

– Median household income: $130,890

— 66.4% above state average, 101.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 61.3%

— #4 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.1%

— #3 highest among all counties nationwide